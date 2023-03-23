Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Insider Activity

SL Green Realty Trading Down 9.1 %

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLG opened at $21.89 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.86%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

