Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

