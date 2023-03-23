Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,412.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 277.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 303.7% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

