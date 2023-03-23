Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 229.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,142,924 shares of company stock valued at $21,754,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG opened at $17.61 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

