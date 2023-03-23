Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,100 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

