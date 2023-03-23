Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $90.08 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.73 and a beta of 0.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

