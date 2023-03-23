Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $59.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34.

