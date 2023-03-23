Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $229.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.55. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.