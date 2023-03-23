Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 414.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,726.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TFI opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.