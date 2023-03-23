Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $214.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

