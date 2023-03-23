Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 208.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 134,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

