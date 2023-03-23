Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TIP opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $126.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.