Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $41,000 Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 227,105 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $9,864,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 197,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 83,659 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 122,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $38.60 on Thursday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

