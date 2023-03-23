Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

