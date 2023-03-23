Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

