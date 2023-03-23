Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unilever by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.