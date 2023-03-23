Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $293.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.66 and a 200 day moving average of $294.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

