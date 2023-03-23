Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $338,853,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 115,095 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,503,000 after purchasing an additional 109,138 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,260,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,022,000 after buying an additional 130,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after buying an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $59.87 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

