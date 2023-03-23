Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,452.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32.

