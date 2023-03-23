Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.