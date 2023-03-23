Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after buying an additional 606,802 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 29.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 85.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.9 %

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

TECH opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Stories

