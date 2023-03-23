Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,796 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 187,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 416,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

USXF stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

