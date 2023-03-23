Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OEF opened at $180.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $213.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.53.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

