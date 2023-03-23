Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.82 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $27.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

