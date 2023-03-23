Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after purchasing an additional 668,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

