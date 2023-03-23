Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AON by 1.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $301.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.