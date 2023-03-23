Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE MDT opened at $79.94 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

