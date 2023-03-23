Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $465.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.50 and its 200 day moving average is $491.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

