Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,002.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $43.46 on Thursday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

