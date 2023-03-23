Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 98,589 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUSB opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

