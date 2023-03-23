Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIZE. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $133.30.
iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.