Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIZE. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $133.30.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.