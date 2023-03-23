Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Shares Down 1.4%

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.22). 533,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,086,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

Bens Creek Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57. The stock has a market cap of £72.72 million and a P/E ratio of 912.50.

Bens Creek Group Company Profile



Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

