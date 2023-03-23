Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,091 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.94 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

