Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Trading Up 1.6%

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.03). Approximately 1,858,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,625% from the average daily volume of 107,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($2.98).

Big Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £717.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4,940.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 259.43.

About Big Technologies

(Get Rating)

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.