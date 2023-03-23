BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.34 and last traded at $40.34. Approximately 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTD. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,998,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 277,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 131,675 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 90,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

