Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.38

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.38 and traded as high as C$54.41. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$53.64, with a volume of 129,226 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.93.

Boardwalk REIT Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

