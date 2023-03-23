Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.50.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE BA opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.