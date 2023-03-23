BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.25 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06). 159,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 215,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BrandShield Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

