Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.77

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.77 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 137,241 shares traded.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -258.33 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 18.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braveheart Investment Group news, insider Trevor Brown bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($34,385.36). Company insiders own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

