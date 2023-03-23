Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 6914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Specifically, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $320,976.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,917,918 shares in the company, valued at $83,177,399.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $585.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

About Bristow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 293.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

