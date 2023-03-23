Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 6914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.
Specifically, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $320,976.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,917,918 shares in the company, valued at $83,177,399.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Bristow Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $585.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.
Institutional Trading of Bristow Group
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
