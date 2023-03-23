Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.49. Broadwind shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 104,715 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

