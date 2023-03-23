Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mplx Lp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mplx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. Mplx has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

