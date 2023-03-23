Brokers Offer Predictions for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $8.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.80. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.0 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $213.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

