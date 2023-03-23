Brokers Offer Predictions for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued on Sunday, March 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the year. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

Shares of VTYX opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after buying an additional 1,120,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,913,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 324,314 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

