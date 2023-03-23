Brookstone Capital Management Buys 748 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $110.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

