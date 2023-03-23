Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.