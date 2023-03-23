Brookstone Capital Management Sells 15,286 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Tronox were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 440,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,053,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tronox Price Performance

In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.90. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $21.01.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

