Brookstone Capital Management Sells 721 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $345.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.65 and its 200-day moving average is $325.79.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.