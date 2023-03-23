BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.29. BRP has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

About BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after purchasing an additional 192,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 512.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.