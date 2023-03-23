BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
DOOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.
BRP stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.29. BRP has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43.
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
