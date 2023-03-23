BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.57

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.57 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 142.35 ($1.75). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 141.05 ($1.73), with a volume of 48,526,506 shares traded.

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.57. The stock has a market cap of £14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 829.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

